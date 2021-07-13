Hockey Announces 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan hockey team and head coach Andy Murray have announced the 2021-22 non-conference schedule. The Broncos open the season with the Brown & Gold Game on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Lawson Ice Arena. The regular season begins the following week with a home-and-home series against rival Ferris State. WMU hosts the Bulldogs on Friday at 7:05 p.m. before traveling up to Big Rapids the following day for a 7:07 p.m. puck drop.