Adults age 18 to 49 are being hospitalized most from COVID-19 related illnesses

By Shamira McCray smccray@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore adults age 18 to 49 are now being hospitalized for COVID-19 related issues than those who are 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said this is likely because younger adults have lower COVID-19 vaccination rates. In the United States, 58.9 percent of people who are 18 or older are fully vaccinated. Close to 80 percent of adults 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

