Chronic male unemployment helps explain Philly's gun violence problem
New research from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health emphasizes the role chronic male unemployment has in the city's gun violence problem. Zip codes with higher rates of chronic male unemployment — people ages 16-64 who have been out of work for more than one year — have higher numbers of shooting victims. At the same time, zip codes with lower chronic unemployment rates have lower numbers of shooting victims.www.phillyvoice.com
