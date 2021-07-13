Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Chronic male unemployment helps explain Philly's gun violence problem

By Hannah Kanik
phillyvoice.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health emphasizes the role chronic male unemployment has in the city's gun violence problem. Zip codes with higher rates of chronic male unemployment — people ages 16-64 who have been out of work for more than one year — have higher numbers of shooting victims. At the same time, zip codes with lower chronic unemployment rates have lower numbers of shooting victims.

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Unemployment Rates#Cdc#South Philadelphia#The Children S Hospital#Cdc#Temple University#The Commerce Department#Whyy#Hannah Phillyvoice#Twitter#Rss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Facebook
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Swimmers get U.S. on medal board at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The U.S. swim team ended the day-long drought Sunday after the Americans failed to medal on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time in almost 50 years. Chase Kalisz took the first gold medal for the U.S. and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 5

Community Policy