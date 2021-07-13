Sam’s Club pilots new Scan & Go app capabilities

Anyone who’s ever gone grocery shopping before knows the struggle of a long checkout. After all that work, the copious amounts of energy exerted in picking the perfect apple, the pressure of selecting the right amount of ground beef, and deciding whether it’s a prudent financial decision to buy a family-sized box of Oreos all for oneself, all while schlepping a shopping cart all around the store, the last thing anyone still wants to do is stand in a line for who knows how long, unload all the groceries that were so perfectly placed in the cart onto the checkout station, and have to put it all back in again. Startup company Grabango thinks they have found a solution, an app that flips the grocery world upside down.