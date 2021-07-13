Cancel
Cell Phones

Sam’s Club pilots new Scan & Go app capabilities

By David Salazar
drugstorenews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam’s Club’s Scan & Go offering within its mobile app is adding a new omnichannel functionality. The Bentonville, Ark.-based club retailer is piloting Scan & Ship, a new feature within Scan & Go that allows shoppers to order products from the store to be shipped to their homes. Sam’s Club...

