Emmys 2021: Apple, Netflix and other streamers flex their muscles

By Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
 11 days ago

The message Emmy Award voters sent with their nominations on Tuesday came through loud and clear: If you want to enjoy the best that TV has to offer, you better get streaming. After a pandemic-plagued year in which Americans spent countless shelter-in-place hours binge-watching online content, many of those fresh, exciting shows — including “Bridgerton,” “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “WandaVision” and “The Flight Attendant” — were showered with Emmy love on Tuesday.

TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

HBO Beats Back Netflix to Lead Emmy Nominations Thanks to HBO Max

HBO took back the top spot in the overall Emmy nominations count, thanks to HBO Max, topping Netflix by a single nod on Tuesday. HBO/HBO Max scored 130 nominations, beating Netflix’s 129. Disney+ was the third-most nominated platform with 71 (thanks to “WandaVision’s” 23 nods). NBC was fourth and first among the broadcast networks with a very distant 46 nods.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Streamers and superheroes compete for Emmy nominations during the Pandemic Era

Streamers and superheroes compete for Emmy nominations during the Pandemic Era. Television productions that were binge-watched – and even recorded – during the coronavirus outbreak will compete for coveted Emmy nominations on Tuesday, with Netflix’s “The Crown” projected to rule supreme over a memorable year for television. The Television Academy’s...
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Is This the Year Netflix Finally Conquers the Emmys?

In State of the Streamers, Vanity Fair’s Awards Insider goes inside the campaigns of some of this Emmy season’s biggest players—from front-runners to underdogs, on streaming networks both well established and brand new to the game. This entry focuses on Netflix, seeking its first prime-time category win after years of close calls.
BusinessApple Insider

Apple sends push notification advertising Emmy nominations

Apple is once again teetering on the brink of abusing its own iOS push notification mechanism for advertising purposes, with a pop-up on Wednesday promoting Apple TV+. On Tuesday, Apple issued a press release touting its 35 Emmy Award nominations, most of which are counted among an impressive haul for comedy series "Ted Lasso."
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Emmys 2021: HBO narrowly tops Netflix with 130 nominations

HBO — with the help of its streaming service HBO Max — landed the most 2021 Emmy Awards nominations of any media outlet, edging last year’s leader Netflix by a single nod. The WarnerMedia-owned premium cable network scored 94 nominations while the streaming service HBO Max delivered another 36. That...
TV & VideosDeadline

How Larry Tanz, Netflix’s VP Of Original Series For EMEA, Is Radically Expanding The Streamer’s Web Of Inclusivity

When Netflix lured Larry Tanz from Michael Eisner’s digital studio Vuguru in 2014 to head up its content acquisition in Europe, the streamer’s regional presence was no more than a little townhouse on a canal in Amsterdam. Seven years and one pandemic later, the exec, who is now VP of Original Series for EMEA, is making shows in 20 different countries, with people on the ground in London, Madrid, Berlin, Rome and Paris to name a few.
TV SeriesPopculture

These Canceled Netflix Shows Earned Quite a Few Emmy Nominations

The 2021 Emmy nominations proved one thing: streaming platforms are major players in the TV landscape. When the nominations were read for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, Netflix alone earned 129 nominations, but it wasn’t just the streamer's series promising new seasons that earned recognition because three of Netflix's canceled shows were also shown some love. The Kominsky Method, Country Comfort, and Bonding are all in the running for Emmy awards at this year’s ceremony.
TV & Videos9to5Mac

Apple TV+ Originals score four Daytime Emmys

Apple Originals received 35 Primetime Emmy nominations this year, most of them led by Ted Lasso. Over this weekend, the winners of the Daytime Emmys were announced, and Apple won in four categories. According to Variety, for the category “Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program,” the Apple Original “Here We...
TV & VideosDerrick

Review: Convoluted 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' shoots an air ball

Algorithms aren't easy to understand, but they're everywhere. They're the formulas and patterns used to determine mathematical equations inside computer networks; in practical usage, they're the reason why the suggestions in your Netflix queue show up in your Netflix queue. "Space Jam: A New Legacy" plays like it was thought...
BusinessCNBC

Netflix on deck, and Apple's Hollywood ambitions

Netflix reports Q2 earnings after the bell, with all eyes on subscriber growth. And Apple is reportedly interested in leasing studio space in Hollywood to beef up its filming abilities for original shows & movies.

