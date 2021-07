UConn student interest in pharmaceutical research is growing strong and the summer months offer time for specialization and uninterrupted focus. “The department of pharmaceutical sciences has a rich history of mentoring and training undergraduates in research. The multi-disciplinarily nature of our department provides a variety of options to students interested in research in areas such as drug discovery, mode of action, drug formulation and safety. Exposure to research in pharmaceutical sciences not only creates awareness among undergraduate students about the value of scientific inquiry, but also helps them explore career fields” says José Manautou, Department Head.