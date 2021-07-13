Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Real Madrid President Says Leaked Audio Slamming Raúl, Casillas Was Payback

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 12 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Old audio recordings of Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez privately criticizing some of the club’s former players were publicly released as retribution for his involvement in the Super League, he said Tuesday.

The Spanish newspaper El Confidencial on Tuesday published an article saying Pérez made several critical remarks about former stars Iker Casillas and Raúl González. He reportedly said Casillas wasn’t good enough for Madrid and González thought he owned the club. Pérez reportedly called them the two “great frauds” of Madrid.

“I understand that the fact that they have been published now, so many years on from the time the conversations took place, owes to my involvement as one of the driving forces behind the Super League,” Pérez said in a statement. “I have placed the matter in the hands of my lawyers, who are examining the course of action to be taken.”

Pérez was one of the masterminds of the Super League, which folded days after being launched following widespread criticism against the competition which would be run by the elite clubs in Europe and would compete against the Champions League. Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the three clubs that have not fully given up on the idea of playing the new competition.

The conversations reportedly took place at the end of Pérez’s first stint as the club’s president, which ended in 2006. They had already been published in a book by journalist José Antonio Abellán in 2015.

Pérez said Abellán has been trying to “sell” the “secretly recorded conversations” for many years “without any success.”

“They are isolated quotes that were part of conversations and have been taken out of the wider context in which they were made,” Pérez said.

Abellán reiterated Tuesday on Twitter that everything published by El Confidencial was already in his book. He said Pérez is trying “to kill the messenger” instead of giving an explanation about his comments.

The newspaper said Pérez also called players in general “very selfish” and that “you can never count on them for anything.”

“I have a horrible view of players,” he reportedly said.

The president had some good words about former players David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane, who recently left as the team’s coach.

Casillas and González played for Madrid in the late 1990s and 2000s, helping the club win several major titles.

They had not yet publicly responded to Pérez’s comments on Tuesday. González is currently the coach of Madrid’s “B” team and had been touted as a possible replacement for Zidane. The former France great quit and had complained about Pérez on his way out.

Zidane was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti after a season in which Madrid ended without a title.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iker Casillas
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Ap#The Super League#Spanish#El Confidencial#The Champions League#Juventus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Super League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Premier Leaguetherealchamps.com

Real Madrid: Transfer gambles worth taking for the club

This summer window is going to be very exciting and uncertain. Many Real Madrid players find themselves with cloudy futures. Some will go out on loan, and some may get sold. The club needs these efforts to accommodate the expected big signing, Kylian Mbappe. However, Mbappe’s arrival is not 100%...
Premier LeagueFOX Sports

Madrid boss criticizes Ronaldo, Mourinho in leaked audios

MADRID (AP) — A new round of leaked audio recordings published by Spanish media on Wednesday revealed Real Madrid's president privately criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho. The newspaper El Confidencial released audios in which Florentino Pérez reportedly called former player Ronaldo an “imbecile” and “sick.” He reportedly said Ronaldo...
Soccer90min.com

Florentino Perez: The best of the Real Madrid president's leaked comments

Florentino Perez's reputation isn't exactly at its highest right now after the whole Super League debacle, but the fun hasn't ended their for the Real Madrid president. Perez has recently been caught up in a fresh scandal from El Confidencial involving a shedload of leaked audio files from between 2006 and 2012, in which the Real chief has been caught ripping the life out of literally everyone not named Zinedine Zidane.
Soccerthehighlandsun.com

Real Madrid president calls Cristiano Ronaldo an “imbecile” in latest leaked audio

More leaked audio on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been made public, where he calls Cristiano Ronaldo an “imbecile” and Jose Mourinho as “abnormal”. Mourinho joined Real Madrid in 2010 and managed the club for three seasons. His compatriot, Cristiano Ronaldo, was integral to all the success he had at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

New leaked audio emerges in Spain of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez calling Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho 'IDIOTS' that have a 'terrible ego' in 2012 conversation - just 24 hours on from scathing attack on Raul and Iker Casillas was revealed

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez labelled Cristiano Ronaldo 'an idiot' and a 'sick man' as well as hit out at Jose Mourinho's 'terrible ego' in a 2012 conversation that has today been leaked in Spain. Twenty four hours after audio was revealed of him calling Raul and Iker Casillas 'the...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos: What I want to say to Ancelotti...

Dani Ceballos has declared he wants to stay with Real Madrid. After two seasons away with Arsenal, Ceballos says he wants the chance to establish himself under new Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. The midfielder is currently away with Spain at the Tokyo Olympics and told Radio Marca: "I have the...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Is Robert Lewandowski leaving for Real Madrid?

With rumors flying left and eight for Europe’s summer transfer window, Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is being linked with a move to Real Madrid. It’s that time of the year where big-time moves are being made all across Europe. Manchester United got things started by landing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Now, could another playmaker in Germany be on his way out, this time to La Liga?
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Florentino Perez blasts Real Madrid legend over Juan Mata's exit in leaked audio

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is the most recent name to be associated with the controversial leaked audio files from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez. Spanish publication El Confidencial are behind the release of the audio clips, in which Perez can be heard saying a number of damaging things about Los Blancos legends past, including describing long-time number one goalkeeper Iker Casillas and star-striker Raul as two of the 'biggest frauds' in the club's entire history.
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

Real Madrid keen on signing Liverpool star – Reports

Real Madrid are keen on signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer. The Spanish side reportedly want to take advantage of Salah’s contract situation and lure him to the Bernabeu. As per a report in Fichajes, Real Madrid are looking to add firepower to their attack are are thus planning...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Gerard Pique Takes Cheeky Dig At Real Madrid Over Leaked Audio

Gerard Pique has taken a dig at Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, after the creator of the Galacticos had some private conversations leaked. In the past few days Perez, who is in his second stint as Real Madrid president, has had three old conversations, in which he insulted legends and staff of the club, leaked to the press.
Soccertherealchamps.com

Real Madrid: Casemiro may not be “undroppable” under Ancelotti

Casemiro has been a mainstay in Real Madrid’s midfield for a few years now. His contribution to the team has not gone unnoticed, and he has quickly gone from being called a good defensive midfielder to one of the best in his position. But he’s certainly not the ideal player...
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: Profiling Real Madrid whizkid Antonio Blanco

Profiling exciting Real Madrid talent Antonio Blanco. Blanco enjoyed a breakthrough season last term at Real Madrid under former coach Zinedine Zidane. Here, we see highlights of the midfielder as he came through the Real Madrid youth system right up to Raul's Castilla and eventually to his first team breakthrough under Zizou.
Soccermarketresearchtelecast.com

Official: Real Madrid sign Hanga

Adam Hanga he is already a player of the Real Madrid. The Hungarian forward is, after Heurtel, the second reinforcement of the white team from the eternal rival, the Barcelona and he is committed to the next two seasons with the entity, which made his arrival official through an official statement. Player with great defensive skills and versatile in attack, it was a market opportunity for the sports management that comes with him approval of Pablo Laso and the coaching staff.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid great Figo: Florentino and I have spoken since audio-gate

Real Madrid great Luis Figo says president Florentino Perez has apologised for recorded past comments made. The clips, which were picked up by the newspaper El Confidencial, feature the Real Madrid president slamming a host of former club legends including Figo. The Portuguese forward commented on the situation at the...
MLSfootballtransfer.news

Gareth Bale to remain at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has decided to stay at Real Madrid for the 2021-22 season and see the final year of his contract out, according to AS. The Welshman’s time in the Spanish capital is rather difficult to describe in a few words. He arrived to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2013 as one of the hottest prospects of world football at the time, for a fee reported to have stood at around €100 million. He played a vital part in the many successful quest for trophies since, consisting of two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, four Champions League campaigns followed by three UEFA Super Cup and four FIFA Club World Cup medals.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

3 players Real Madrid must avoid signing at all costs

Real Madrid need a major squad rebuild over the course of the next two or three years, but that must not come at the expense of short-term goals. Los Blancos have rightly taken the approach of not bending their back against signing players who are over 30 years of age or offer long-term contract renewals to existing members of the squad in that age bracket either. The latest example was that of Sergio Ramos, who despite his legendary status could not influence the club into offering him a two-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ben White should be joining a bigger club than Arsenal, claims Danny Mills as former England defender says Manchester United should have targeted £50m centre-back instead of Real Madrid's Raphael Varane

Danny Mills is ‘surprised’ Ben White has decided to join Arsenal because he is ‘better than that’ and Manchester United should have made a move for the defender. The 23-year-old centre-half, who was part of England’s squad for Euro 2020, is set to join Arsenal after the Gunners agreed a £50m deal with Premier League rivals Brighton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy