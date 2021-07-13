Cancel
Boise, ID

No Cooling In Sight, Boise Limiting Water, Ice and Gatorade

By Kekeluv
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 12 days ago
Well, that's great! I thought Summer was supposed to bring all this great outdoor fun with one exception, it's too hot!. I've recently been seeing signs around Boise with rules on water bottle purchases and ice bag limits. The drought is just beginning with not cooling temperatures insight. Boise Begins...

Boise, ID
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Heat Wave Returns

Despite a drop in temperatures last week, unfortunately for all Idahoans, the triple-digit temperatures are back this week. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning till July 27th at 12 am MDT. The warning covers Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Owyhee Mountains; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands;...
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho is Being Targeted By Rental Scammers Due to Hot Housing Market

People are moving to Boise and the Treasure Valley at a significant pace. The housing market therefore has been touted as one of the top in the country. When something is going good, maybe even too good, and there is money involved, scammers tend to perk up. According to KTVB, Home prices in Ada County rose by a record 45.4%, in just one year! They took the average value of a home last year $360,000. Now that is up to $523,000. Housing and rentals are clearly in high demand.
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Only In Boise – Free Coffee Served From A Mule

The secret is out and the world now knows about Boise and the surrounding areas hence our housing fiasco. What are we to do? stop being awesome? stop doing what others won't do for their neighbors? Stop being Boise kind?. Absolutely NOT! At the risk of attracting more people to...
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

What Does Every Idaho BBQ Need?

You spoke and we listened, and laughed. I asked on Facebook what every Idaho BBQ needs and the responses ranged from strange, interesting, funny, spot on and mouth watering. The one that I was surprised didn't come up was fry sauce. My man is a Boise Native and loves his fry sauce, on more than just fries. Anyway, that is one I am adding to the list. Now lets take a peek at your responses:
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

FIRST LOOK: Boise’s Newest Park Has Something For Everyone

The City of Boise completed the construction and opened its newest park. Bowler Park is an over 24-acre park with beautiful views and activities for your entire household. The park is named for the couple Beth and Bruce Bowler, who donated the land for a park in 1995. The park is located in the highly scenic Surprise Valley in Southeast Boise.
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

City of Rocks National Reserve in Southern Idaho Just Got Bigger

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Rocks National Reserve increased in size now that private land has become part of the reserve near Almo, Idaho. The National Park Service announced the acquisition of 22.2 acres of private property, known as the Gibson property, within the reserve boundaries. "Beginning immediately, the public may enjoy expanded recreational access for hiking, hunting, and rock climbing," said Wallace Keck, Superintendent, City of Rocks National Reserve said in a prepared statement. "Park maps will be updated soon to orient visitors to the new public lands." Keck said the only thing the public cannot do within the new addition is camp, which is only allowed in designated, numbered, campsites within the reserve. The new addition is located between Register Rock and Elephant Rock.
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Plenty Of Job Openings In Idaho, But Do They Even Offer Livable Wages?

With the pandemic winding down (or ramping up again?), businesses are trying to get back to normal but staffing shortages are making it near impossible. Restrictions have been lifted for some time, making restaurants and bars happening places again. But there is definitely a difference in service these days with patrons experiencing lengthy wait times for their food and drink, and some places are having to close altogether because there simply aren't enough employees to keep them running. There has been a narrative running that people simply don't want to work and are living off unemployment because they're lazy. But now that unemployment in Idaho has been reduced and workers are still not returning to jobs, it begs the question: Are they lazy, or are the jobs they were working not providing livable wages?
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise’s Missing This National Chain, Luckily We Have A Local Version

El Pollo Loco is on seemingly every list of America's favorite restaurant chains and we don't have one here, but we do have a local version that might even be better!. El Pollo Loco, or "The Crazy Chicken" translated from Spanish to English, one of America's favorite chain restaurants, serves up chicken, burritos, rice, beans, all the fixins and definitely noteworthy, their mac n cheese. Nom. Anyway, Boise doesn't have El Pollo Loco. We just have regular, not very crazy chicken. One thing that consistently appears when you search "El Pollo Loco" and "Boise" together on Google, is "Fiesta Chicken", so I had to do a little bit of research.
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

30 Fabulous Freebies You Can Score in Boise on Your Birthday

364 days a year, the world doesn't revolve around you. But there's one day on the calendar every year that you absolutely get to make all about you...your birthday!. That's the one day where you absolutely get to make the day all about you and do whatever your little heart desires! If that means running all over the Treasure Valley picking up as many freebies as you can, so be it. Our girl Kindra did exactly that and logged the entire experience in a TikTok video that looked like an absolute blast.
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Is Not For You

Would you please delete this sentence before sending this email to your out-of-state friends who are considering a move to our state? This article is designed to keep those folks out of Idaho. Idaho air quality is one of the worst in the nation, right in the Gem State. If...
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Why Is There a Cross on Top of Boise’s Iconic Table Rock?

It's something we never really thought about until it was called out in several negative reviews of Boise's most popular hiking trail on Yelp. Like the sky being blue or the grass being green, we just accepted the 60 foot tall cross perched at the end of Table Rock's plateau as something that just "is." However, one Yelp reviewer felt like "Did we need to put a cross on it?" was a question for the ages, so that's when we got curious about why it was actually there.
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Rental Cars in Boise More Expensive Than Plane Tickets?

Renting a car for a summer road trip may be more of a task (and more expensive) than you originally planned. My advice - good luck!. I was planning on taking a trip in a couple of weeks to Salt Lake City. I thought it would probably be cheaper to drive and didn't want to put any extra miles on my car so I planned to rent a car for the weekend. Yeah...SIKE!
California State
104.3 WOW Country

Anti-Vaccine and Mask Protests Unite California and Idaho

California is the butt of many jokes in Idaho. The perception often is of a place where people are completely out of touch with the rest of America (or any coastal state for that matter can meet the same suspicion). I was a kid when I heard my first reference to “La-La Land”. Then every once in a while I come across a story and it shows people there have some common traits with the rest of us.
Posted by
104.3 WOW Country

Rules You Must Follow To Enter Canada from Idaho

Earlier this week, Canada announced that they're almost ready to welcome back American tourists for the first time in over 16 months. Before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the border between the United States and Canada, Idahoans could drive into British Columbia through two different entry points: Porthill and Eastport. You haven't been able to make the crossing for non-essential travel since March 2020, but that changes next month.
Idaho State
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Under Red Flag Warning Restricting Campfires and More

We asked for a mask-free, all events open and safe Summer. Well, the wish has been granted and might just be withdrawn. There is another variant of COVID-19 which could mandate masks if cases continue to spike and the multiple fires with heat are bringing up back inside. The entire state of Idaho has been put on Red Flag Warning.

