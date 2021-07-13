Rochester K9 Ninja’s Run Wasn’t on American Ninja Warrior, But…

We're pretty good at a lot of things in Minnesota, right? And now, this Minnesota campground has just been named one of the ten best in the United States. When it comes to getting out and enjoying the great outdoors, nobody does it better than we do in a right? I mean, we've got some beautiful natural areas to enjoy whether that's here in our backyard, up north (by Brainerd, dont'cha know!) or along the scenic North Shore of Lake Superior.