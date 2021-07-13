Rochester K9 Ninja’s Run Wasn’t on American Ninja Warrior, But…
His run may not have been shown on Monday night's episode of American Ninja Warrior, but that doesn't mean Rochester's K9 Ninja isn't moving on. If you've been following along, Rochester's long-time K9 Ninja, Roo Yori, was invited back to compete on this season of the NBC-TV show, American Ninja Warrior. And while he already knew how he did on this season's qualifying run (the show was taped earlier this spring), he wasn't at liberty to say until after last night's episode aired on TV.1039thedoc.com
