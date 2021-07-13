Musician Lindsay Ell Posts Heartfelt Thank You After Performing in Rochester
She performed in Rochester Sunday night and now Lindsay Ell has posted a heartfelt note of thanks to the Med City on social media. If you didn't get a chance to stop by Mayo Park Sunday night for the kickoff to the 2021 Down By The Riverside Concert series, you missed a GREAT show! First, it was incredibly cool to actually get to take part in live events again, after having pretty much EVERYTHING canceled in 2020.1039thedoc.com
Comments / 0