Rochester, MN

Musician Lindsay Ell Posts Heartfelt Thank You After Performing in Rochester

By Curt St. John
 11 days ago
She performed in Rochester Sunday night and now Lindsay Ell has posted a heartfelt note of thanks to the Med City on social media. If you didn't get a chance to stop by Mayo Park Sunday night for the kickoff to the 2021 Down By The Riverside Concert series, you missed a GREAT show! First, it was incredibly cool to actually get to take part in live events again, after having pretty much EVERYTHING canceled in 2020.

Rochester, MN
