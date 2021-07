I am 75 years old and I was at Clemson during this time. From 1960-1967, Clemson had only one losing year in 1964. I was a student from 1963-1966 football seasons. Unfortunately, during the 1968-1976 seasons, the Tigers only had one winning season in 1974 at 7-4. That is the stretch of Frank Howard's last years (1968-1969), Hottie Ingram (1970=1972), and Red Parker (1973-1976) as head coaches at Clemson. Charley Pell was the coach that took us back to a winning tradition and bowl game(s). Pell left after two seasons prior to the second bowl game against Ohio State (first of many with Danny Ford). We have come along ways since then and us old-timers really appreciate the winning tradition of Dabo Swinney's teams.