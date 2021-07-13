Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Schools Will Continue School Resource Officer Program

By Brian Fraga
Posted by 
FUN 107
FUN 107
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School Resource Officers will remain in New Bedford's public schools, Superintendent Thomas Anderson announced Monday at the New Bedford School Committee public meeting. Anderson said he decided to keep the school district's SRO program after a year-long evaluation and review of the district's disciplinary practices, which he said was conducted by the Rennie Center for Education Research & Policy, a Boston-based nonprofit.

fun107.com

Comments / 0

FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
New Bedford, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
City
New Bedford, MA
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Randolph, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedford School#Pizza Crust#Public Schools#School Resource Officers#Sro#Nbps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pizza
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Wareham, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Wareham Community Comes Together to Honor Joe Campinha

Sunday evening on Spillane Field, the Wareham Gatemen recognized the first Cape Verdean professional baseball catcher, Joe Campinha, for being one of the pioneers who helped break the color barrier in baseball's minor leagues. "Yes, he was a very important part of that struggle," said Campinha's daughter, Dr. Josepha Campinha-Bacote,...
New Bedford, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech Announces New Principal

NEW BEDFORD — Officials at the Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School announced today that they have hired Warley Williams as the school's new principal, along with making two other high-level appointments. Longtime career technical principal Robert Watt has been named to a newly created position as Executive...
Fairhaven, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Fairhaven School Superintendent Dr. Robert Baldwin Resigns

Dr. Robert Baldwin is stepping down as Fairhaven's Superintendent of Schools. Baldwin will be the first to tell you, he bleeds blue. Fairhaven Blue. Baldwin is a Fairhaven High School alum. He played baseball and basketball for the Blue Devils. He started his career in town as the high school basketball coach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy