Ohio State

University of Findlay Receives Ohio EPA Recycling Grant

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded University of Findlay nearly $50,000 as part of the Recycle Ohio Grant program. UF is committed to reducing waste on campus and educating students, faculty, staff, and the community on the importance of reducing one’s ecological footprint. This grant will allow for more education to be provided to the campus community and will transform the recycling program currently in place to make it more efficient and cost-effective.

