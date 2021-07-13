Cancel
USDA Announces Dates for Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands Signups

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, July 12, 2021,–– Agricultural producers and landowners can apply for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Grasslands signup from today until August 20. This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) updated signup options to provide greater incentives for producers and increased the program’s conservation and climate benefits, including setting a minimum rental rate and identifying two national priority zones.

