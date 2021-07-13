Cancel
Chip Seal Begins in Downtown Twin Falls Wednesday (7/14)

By Benito Baeza
 11 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in downtown Twin Falls will get a new surface beginning Wednesday (7/14) that may require delays and detours. The city of Twin Falls announced crews will begin scheduled maintenance in the downtown area that will last through August 6. The process is called chip seal and will help maintain and extend the life of the roadway, according to the city. The city has provided a schedule of when each street in the area will be worked on, including parts of Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue East.

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

