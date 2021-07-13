Chip Seal Begins in Downtown Twin Falls Wednesday (7/14)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you are planning on using an Idaho Power campground or park anytime soon don't expect to have a campfire. Idaho Power announced on social media that campfires and charcoal grills are banned at all of its campgrounds and parks statewide. The ban is temporary because of the extreme fire conditions in Idaho. Idaho Power said propane stoves are ok to use to cook on. Many public lands (federal and state) in southern Idaho are under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions the northern panhandle is under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions that prohibits campfires entirely. The only area of Idaho not under any fire restrictions is in the central portion of the state in the wilderness. Stage 1 prohibits the use of campfires except in designated campsites with fire rings. It also prohibits people from smoking in areas with dry vegetation (see full list below).