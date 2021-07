WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Three members of the UNCW Baseball team have heard their names called on the third day of the Major League Baseball amateur draft. The San Francisco Giants selected righthanded pitcher Landen Roupp in the 12th Round. The junior out of Rocky Mount had a stellar 2021 season, going 8-5 and was named the CAA Pitcher of the Year, striking out 118 hitters in 101 innings.