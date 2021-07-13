Cancel
Morning PFF Anticipates Larger Role for Deebo Samuel in 2021

Las Vegas Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, July 13. New and Notable Wide Receivers Primed for Bigger Roles in 2021. As the season inches closer, Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson evaluated the wide receivers he thinks could have breakout roles in 2021. Along with wideouts like Tampa Bay Buccaneers Antonio Brown, Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs III and Green Bay Packers Allen Lazard, Monson targeted 49ers third-year receiver Deebo Samuel as a potential candidate to take on a larger role this season.

