‘Most successful’ Douglasville K9 retiring after years of service to his community

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglasville Police Department K9 who has served his community well is now retired.

K9 Fino has been paired with Officer Mike McDonald for several years after coming to the department from France.

After completing a 12-week handler course, Fino and Officer McDonald began “fighting crime, chasing bad guys, locating drugs, and performing countless demonstrations for the fans.”

A post on the department’s Facebook page announcing Fino’s retirement stated that he has had the most successful career of any Douglasville K9.

“Fino’s success is a testament to his amazing abilities and the endless hard work of Officer McDonald. We owe a debt of gratitude to K9 Fino for his selfless service to the citizens of this great city,” the post read.

Fino will spend the rest of his days with some well-earned R&R with Officer McDonald and his family.

