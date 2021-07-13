Cancel
Iceland Tests Shorter Workweeks On A National Scale

capradio.org
 14 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. After implementing a shorter work week, Iceland has published its findings — which include no change in productivity and less employee burnout. Transcript. AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:. When the five-day, 40-hour workweek became the legal standard under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the U.S....

