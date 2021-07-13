Cancel
Inflation Is The Highest Its Been In Nearly 13 Years

capradio.org
 14 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Consumer prices jumped in June, with businesses struggling to keep up with demand out of the pandemic. The consumer price index rose 5.4% in the last year, the highest inflation in nearly 13 years. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. If you have...

Jerome Powell
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices#Used Cars#Npr#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Pantheon Macroeconomics#Covid#Fed
