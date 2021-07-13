The St. Regis Aspen Resort Announces New Executive Chef

Local non-profits rise to meet the needs of the community during COVID-19 with help from Just Born Quality Confections INDUSTRY NEWS. JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, opened July 2020, has hired Chef Melissa Sallman as its new executive chef. In this role, Chef Melissa will oversee the resort’s upscale, indoor/outdoor steak and seafood restaurant Sear + Sea. Chef Melissa will be adding her own flair to the restaurant’s inventive dishes, bringing experience from her time at the JW Marriott Marco Island, where she spent over 3 years as executive sous chef.