The St. Regis Aspen Resort Announces New Executive Chef
The St. Regis Aspen Resort enters the summer season by introducing guests and locals to their new Executive Chef, Carlos Sierra. A native of Ecuador with over 20 years of global expertise, he arrives in the mountains with a pioneering palette that will be showcased at the property’s flagship restaurant, Velvet Buck, the iconic Mountain Social Bar and Lounge, and at all Resort catering and private events.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
Comments / 0