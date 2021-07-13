Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

The St. Regis Aspen Resort Announces New Executive Chef

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Regis Aspen Resort enters the summer season by introducing guests and locals to their new Executive Chef, Carlos Sierra. A native of Ecuador with over 20 years of global expertise, he arrives in the mountains with a pioneering palette that will be showcased at the property’s flagship restaurant, Velvet Buck, the iconic Mountain Social Bar and Lounge, and at all Resort catering and private events.

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#Executive Chef#Fitness#Regis#Sierra#Forbes#Chefs Club#Priority Bicycles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Denver, CO303magazine.com

After More Than a Century, Brown Palace Has a Woman Executive Chef

The Brown Palace first opened its doors to horse-drawn carriages back in 1892. The Palace Arm’s – its largest on-site restaurant – parallels its historical prowess in Denver. After more than a century-long stint, a pandemic wouldn’t be able to shut its doors for good. Instead, the museum-quality mementos have been freshly dusted and await the eyes of excited guests.
Baltimore, MDHotel Online

Hotel Revival Appoints Alexis Hernandez as New Executive Chef

– July 20, 2021 – The award-winning  Hotel Revival, a JdV by Hyatt hotel located in Baltimore, announced that Alexis Hernandez has joined the team as its new executive chef. With extensive experience working in fine dining and upscale restaurants in Peru, Chicago and Washington, D.C., Chef Hernandez brings a unique culinary perspective and blend of flavors to the hotel. His debut dinner menu is currently available at Topside and will be available as part of Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week, which begins July 23.
Lifestylefb101.com

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Hires Chef Melissa Sallman as Executive Chef

Local non-profits rise to meet the needs of the community during COVID-19 with help from Just Born Quality Confections INDUSTRY NEWS. JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, opened July 2020, has hired Chef Melissa Sallman as its new executive chef. In this role, Chef Melissa will oversee the resort’s upscale, indoor/outdoor steak and seafood restaurant Sear + Sea. Chef Melissa will be adding her own flair to the restaurant’s inventive dishes, bringing experience from her time at the JW Marriott Marco Island, where she spent over 3 years as executive sous chef.
Yogaluxurytravelmagazine.com

The St. Regis Bora Celebrates Reopening with New Offers

French Polynesia re-opened its borders to visitors as of May 1st and the award-winning St. Regis Bora Bora is celebrating liberation from lockdown and better days ahead with two exciting new offers. The Ultimate Bora Bora Reset. The ‘lost year’ of 2020 is behind us and it’s time to begin...
Golfluxurytravelmagazine.com

Top Resorts to Celebrate August's National Golf Month

Golfing is a great way to spend quality time with friends and family while exploring beautiful destinations and logging steps. The sport’s recent resurgence introduced many new players the game, including record-breaking numbers of women and juniors. In honor of National Golf Month in August, we’ve rounded up the world’s top golf resorts, offering ocean views, forested fairways, and après golf experiences that go beyond the green.
Yosemite National Park, CAluxurytravelmagazine.com

The Yosemite Excursion at Chateau du Sureau, a Relais and Chateaux

The Yosemite Excursion at Château du Sureau combines Five Diamond luxury with breathing natural beauty amidst the green foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains. The inspired nature outing experience includes a private Yosemite trip for two with gourmet picnic lunch, two-night stay, seasonal welcome beverage upon arrival, and breakfast for two each morning.
Worldluxurytravelmagazine.com

Exclusive Bosphorus Summer at Six Senses Kocataş Mansions

Six Senses Kocataş Mansions, Istanbul, is inviting guests to enjoy a unique culinary journey during an exclusive summer escape on the Bosphorus. Located in the stylish Sariyer district of Istanbul’s European side, the resort offers an urban retreat in heritage mansions surrounded by laurel trees. To celebrate the summer season, a special summer offer includes complimentary breakfast and dinner, Earth Lab workshop, and a choice of half-price spa treatments.
Food & Drinksfb101.com

Opus One Appoints Executive Chef

Opus One Winery CEO, Christopher Lynch, and Vice President of Communications and Guest Relations, Christopher Barefoot, are pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Scott as the Executive Chef. Ms. Scott will be responsible for the entire culinary program at Opus One in a manner that reflects the spirit and uncompromising hospitality of our founders.
New York City, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

Banfi Announces New Executive Director of National Sales

New Sales Leadership at Banfi Energizes Re-launched Business Model. Banfi, a leading Italian wine producer and importer of its family-owned fine wines, announces Kory Kemp as the Executive Director of National Sales, USA. The selection comes less than two years after Banfi implemented its strategic approach to its ownership portfolio. Focused on growth and expansion, the company introduced line extensions on two of its core brands, Centine and Rosa Regale earlier this year.
Relationship Adviceluxurytravelmagazine.com

Suite to Water in Seconds at These Luxury Resorts

While most were opting in for private villas during the pandemic, now that we’re easing back into travel, travelers can enjoy unique poolside and oceanside suites with direct water access. From Key West to St. Lucia, travelers can go from bed into the pool or salt water in .5 seconds – talk about the ultimate summer splash!
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Jim Petrus Named Chief Executive Officer for Lotte Hotels and Resorts Americas

Lotte Hotels Corporation announced yesterday that Jim Petrus has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lotte Hotels and Resorts Americas, effective immediately. Petrus is a 30 plus year industry leader who has held senior roles in Blackstone/BRE Hotels and Resorts, Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Hyatt Hotels. Petrus' appointment builds upon the luxury South Korean brand's commitment to creating unique and compelling experiences for guests in the Americas.
Tennismagicofmiles.com

Hotel Review: St Regis Venice San Clemente Palace Part I

Please note that I receive compensation for many links on this blog. American Express and other banks are advertising partners of this site. Read my Advertiser Disclosure policy to learn more. St Regis has a beautiful new property, just a few minutes away from St. Mark’s Square. I love the...
Industryfsrmagazine.com

Rosewood Hotel Hires Mridul Bhatt as Executive Chef

Mridul Bhatt has been appointed Executive Chef at Rosewood Hotel Georgia, the luxury Forbes Five-Star hotel located in the heart of downtown Vancouver. In his new role, Bhatt will lead the property’s culinary teams at Reflections: The Garden Terrace, a local favorite for sophisticated al fresco dining and drinks and 1927 Lobby Lounge Bar, known for its retro cocktails and light fare. Bhatt will also oversee the menu development for high profile and specialty celebrations such as weddings and gala affairs.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

Montage Palmetto Bluff Unveils 'Home for the Holidays' Offer

Montage Palmetto Bluff — a Forbes 5-star resort set amongst 20,000 sprawling acres in the South Carolina Lowcountry — is now accepting reservations for its exclusive ‘Home for the Holidays’ offer. Providing the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable holiday, Montage Palmetto Bluff is transforming each of its Montage Signature Residences...
Travelluxurytraveldiary.com

10 Best Discounts At Four Seasons Resort Maldives

Four Seasons Hotels have two main resorts in the Maldives; Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. We can help you get a better deal at both!. Spoiler alert! To get the best deal or discount at a Four Seasons hotel, book...
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Makeover Alert! Resort Brand Calypso St. Barth Is Back With A New Guise

It’s Calypso St. Barth, 2.0. The resort lifestyle brand is back, relaunching today as a direct-to-consumer business model, with a chic new lookbook to go alongside it. Now under president M. Oliver Regan and Solera, the creative leadership behind sustainable surf lifestyle brand ANSEA, the New York City-based brand founded in 1992 with a nod to the island to global travel and the spirit of St. Barth is preparing for a whole new chapter. In a release, Regan said that the brand looked back at its heritage in order to determine a purpose-driven path forward. Sustainability is also front of mind, with.

Comments / 0

Community Policy