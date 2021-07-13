Kokomo schools will not require masks

Masks will be left up to students, parents and staff at Kokomo schools this academic year.

The Kokomo Board of School Trustees approved the district’s re-entry plan Monday evening. The plan does not require masks for vaccinated students and staff. Those who have received the vaccine will also not have to quarantine if identified as a close contact.

The protocols follow guidance set forth by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Indiana Department of Health.

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated students and staff indoors, however, Kokomo schools will not require them.

The district is offering stipends to staff who get vaccinated before the start of the school year. The $750 is an extra incentive as the district aims to minimize the number of people who will need to miss a day due to contact tracing, quarantining or testing positive.

The CDC requires masks still be worn on public transportation, which includes school buses.

Kokomo joins almost every other Howard, Miami and Tipton county school, as most have opted to make masks optional.

Most have also chosen not to offer a virtual learning option, except in emergencies. Kokomo is continuing its virtual program.

Taylor is expected to approve its re-entry plan Wednesday.

Area school officials have said that very little virus spread has been traced back to schools and that most instances of students contracting COVID-19 is due to catching it from someone at home.