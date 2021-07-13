Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kokomo, IN

Kokomo schools will not require masks

By Spencer Durham Kokomo Tribune
Posted by 
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJ5AQ_0avuWKUe00

Masks will be left up to students, parents and staff at Kokomo schools this academic year.

The Kokomo Board of School Trustees approved the district’s re-entry plan Monday evening. The plan does not require masks for vaccinated students and staff. Those who have received the vaccine will also not have to quarantine if identified as a close contact.

The protocols follow guidance set forth by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Indiana Department of Health.

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated students and staff indoors, however, Kokomo schools will not require them.

The district is offering stipends to staff who get vaccinated before the start of the school year. The $750 is an extra incentive as the district aims to minimize the number of people who will need to miss a day due to contact tracing, quarantining or testing positive.

The CDC requires masks still be worn on public transportation, which includes school buses.

Kokomo joins almost every other Howard, Miami and Tipton county school, as most have opted to make masks optional.

Most have also chosen not to offer a virtual learning option, except in emergencies. Kokomo is continuing its virtual program.

Taylor is expected to approve its re-entry plan Wednesday.

Area school officials have said that very little virus spread has been traced back to schools and that most instances of students contracting COVID-19 is due to catching it from someone at home.

Comments / 0

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo, IN
5K+
Followers
159
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Kokomo Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Kokomo, IN
Government
Kokomo, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Education
City
Kokomo, IN
Kokomo, IN
Education
City
Tipton, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Buses#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Hazelwood, MOKMOV

Hazelwood School District to require masks for students, employees

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Face masks will be required all for students and employees in the Hazelwood School District. The 2021-2022 school year will begin in-person on August 23. The district said they will not offer a hybrid or virtual model as the school year begins; however, the state-run Missouri Course Access Program is a virtual school option families can pursue.
Anderson, INKokomo Tribune

Masks optional for Anderson schools this year

ANDERSON — Face masks will be optional for all Anderson Community Schools students and staff this fall. Tuesday’s school board decision was unanimous. “So if a family — especially those with children under the age of 12 — feels so inclined to have their children wear masks,” said ACS board member Carrie Bale, “that is definitely allowed and encouraged in the classrooms (because) the vaccination is not available for children under that age.”
Public Healthwilliamsonhomepage.com

Health guidelines released by WCS states masks ‘not required but are encouraged’

Williamson County Schools has released its health and wellness guidelines for the upcoming school year that begins with students returning for a half day Friday, Aug. 6. In an email sent Thursday evening to district families and staff, Carol Birdsong provided three bullet points regarding protocols in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They’re basically the same guidelines that Superintendent Jason Golden had suggested back in May, particularly having to do with masks.
Fulton, ILClinton Herald

River Bend discusses masking children for new school year

FULTON, Ill. — While 91% of River Bend school district parents surveyed want their children to return to school without masks, Lynne Coffey, CGH-Fulton Medical Center family medicine nurse practitioner recommended masking indoors. During Wednesday’s school board meeting in Fulton, three parents spoke against requiring masks for children this fall....
Ignacio, CODurango Herald

San Juan Basin Public Health urges parents to start COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents

San Juan Basin Public Health urges parents to start the COVID-19 vaccine series for their adolescents in order to be fully vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. Students in Ignacio must start their vaccine series by Monday, to have full protection by the start of the school year. Archuleta County kids should be vaccinated by no later than Aug. 3. Bayfield and Durango schools start in less than five weeks, so parents should vaccinate eligible adolescents right away.
West Lafayette, INWLFI.com

WLCSC back to school plan met with mixed feelings by parents

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Some parents aren't happy about the West Lafayette Community School Corporation's back to school plans. As we've reported, the plan was passed by the school board last night. It requires that unvaccinated students and staff in Kindergarten through sixth grade wear a mask while at...
Kokomo, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo schools name new asst. supt. and Sycamore principal

Two new administrators were introduced to the Kokomo schools community Monday. Carlton Mable was named the next assistant superintendent of the Kokomo School Corp., and Suzanne Kishindo will be the next principal at Sycamore International Elementary School. Mable replaces Mike Sargent, who was named superintendent in May. Mable spent the...
Murray, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Murray Independent School District will not require masks for upcoming school year

MURRAY, KY– Students in the Murray Independent School District will return to class Aug. 5, and the school district announced Tuesday masks would not be required. "At this time students, staff, and the public are not required to wear masks while on district property, transportation, or activities," the school district said in a press release. "Individuals who choose to wear a mask may do so."

Comments / 0

Community Policy