Guyer High senior picked for American Legion Boys Nation

Jonathan Akinniyi, an incoming Guyer High senior, has one of 100 high schoolers picked by the American Legion to participate in its annual Boys Nation program.

Participants in Boys State programs across the country are selected to attend the national program each year.

Set to run from July 23-30 in Washington, Boys Nation gives high schoolers a hands-on understanding of the function of the U.S. Senate, as well as other aspects of the federal government.

The participants will take part in a simulation of federal government in which they are divided into two political parties.

In these parties, they will host a party convention, set a platform of policy goals and nominate members for elected offices. They will also take part in a legislative session in which they write, introduce and debate their own bills before a Senate committee.

Those in the program will also have the opportunity to tour the National Mall, present a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and meet virtually with their state’s senators. Additionally, they may visit the White House.

Akinniyi, a Denton resident, has been involved with Texas Boys State, serving as the state party chair, county chair, precinct chair and platform committee member.

At his high school, Akinniyi has also been president of the National Honor and National English Honor societies, as well as debate team treasurer and more. He hopes to attend Georgetown University and study corporate law and politics.