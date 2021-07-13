Cancel
Legendary Hôtel La Ponche Saint-Tropez Unveils Renovation

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter eight months of renovation, the legendary Hôtel La Ponche, in the historic heart of Saint-Tropez, will unveil its new attire. Overlooking the small beach of La Ponche, this 21-room hotel (including 5 suites) has been given a makeover under the direction of interior designer Fabrizio Casiraghi. La Ponche belongs to the iconic hotels of the Riviera; it welcomed Françoise Sagan, Brigitte Bardot, Gunter Sachs, Romy Schneider, Michel Piccoli, Boris Vian, Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir...

