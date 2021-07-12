Cancel
Kokomo, IN

Kokomo Penn Station to open next week

By Tyler Juranovich Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 18 days ago
Penn Station East Coast Subs will open Monday at 1832 E. Markland Ave., near Walmart, the company announced recently. Photo provided

Kokomo’s newest sandwich restaurant will open next week.

Penn Station East Coast Subs will open Monday at 1832 E. Markland Ave. near Walmart, the company announced recently.

“We are excited to bring Penn Station to Kokomo,” Rob Chinksy, franchisee of Kokomo’s location and 17 other Penn Stations in the Indianapolis area, said in a press release. “With our excellence in both hot and cold sandwiches and fresh-cut fries, we know Kokomo residents will enjoy our food. The Indianapolis area has been a great market for Penn Station, and we’re happy to bring the brand to Kokomo.”

The Cincinnati-based sub sandwich shop is known for its hot and cold sandwiches, fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade and baked daily chocolate chunk cookies. Its signature sandwich is a Philly cheesesteak sandwich. The restaurant will be open for eat-in dining, carry out and catering.

Hours of operation will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Penn Station will be joining a slew of other businesses located in the newly-built 13,700-square-foot strip mall north of Wendy’s and Valvoline Instant Oil Change and just southwest of Walmart.

The strip mall is the third and final development of a piece of property that once housed a Pep Boys, a discount store and iconic 40-lane Astro Bowl and, more recently, GameStop, Don Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant and Country Choice, a local meat shop.

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Tribune

Media Account for Kokomo Tribune

