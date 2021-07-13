Cancel
‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Making of the Season 2 Finale’ Coming to Disney Plus on August 25

By Josh Atkins
starwarsnewsnet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new episode of Disney Gallery is coming to Disney Plus on August 25, dedicated to the making of The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale. The new installment will focus on the episode’s big cameo, a young Luke Skywalker who came and answered Din Djarin’s call for a Jedi to take Grogu away for Jedi training. It will talk about the cutting edge technology used to de-age Mark Hamill so he looked as young as he did in Return of the Jedi. The episode will talk about the show’s creators worked with Mark Hamill to create a faithful portrayal of Luke Skywalker at the peak of his powers.

