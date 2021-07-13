‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Making of the Season 2 Finale’ Coming to Disney Plus on August 25
A new episode of Disney Gallery is coming to Disney Plus on August 25, dedicated to the making of The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale. The new installment will focus on the episode’s big cameo, a young Luke Skywalker who came and answered Din Djarin’s call for a Jedi to take Grogu away for Jedi training. It will talk about the cutting edge technology used to de-age Mark Hamill so he looked as young as he did in Return of the Jedi. The episode will talk about the show’s creators worked with Mark Hamill to create a faithful portrayal of Luke Skywalker at the peak of his powers.www.starwarsnewsnet.com
