Cedar Rapids, IA

Brother of Boy Killed in Adventureland Accident Showing Recovery Signs

Earlier this month tragedy struck a Cedar Rapids family when what was supposed to be a fun trip to Adventureland turned into a nightmare. On Saturday, July 3 the Jaramillo family was on a raft on the Raging River at Adventureland. Their raft flipped and several family members were injured. David and Sabrina Jaramillo's 11-year-old son Michael died from the accident, and their 16-year-old son David Jr. was left in critical condition. It's an unimaginable nightmare that no family should have to endure.

