Medjet Goes Global with COVID-19 Air Medical Transport Benefits
Medjet, the industry leading air medical transport and travel security membership program, announced that it has expanded its transport benefits for COVID-19. Effective today, Medjet members who fall ill from COVID-19, and become hospitalized while traveling globally, may now be transported to a home hospital of their choice. In October of 2020, Medjet was the first program of its kind to add COVID-19 transport benefits, but previously had limited transport services to travel within the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
