Medjet Goes Global with COVID-19 Air Medical Transport Benefits

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedjet, the industry leading air medical transport and travel security membership program, announced that it has expanded its transport benefits for COVID-19. Effective today, Medjet members who fall ill from COVID-19, and become hospitalized while traveling globally, may now be transported to a home hospital of their choice. In October of 2020, Medjet was the first program of its kind to add COVID-19 transport benefits, but previously had limited transport services to travel within the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

