WBR STUDENTS February 5, 1976: Students who represented the parish at the Girls and Boys State programs told the American Legion Auxiliary of their experiences at the program. From left to right are: Front row-Linda Harris, Brusly; Jenny LeBlanc, Port Allen and Paige Mancuso, Brusly. Back row-Wayne Delapasse, Brusly; Gary Sibille, Brusly; Jaunice Jones, Port Allen and David Wright, Port Allen.