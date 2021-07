Cut stone and smoky mineral tones are spiced with tangs of crushed white pepper and salt in this svelte, lime-scented white. Sourced from 120-year-old vines grown on rare red, volcanic soils, it's deeply earthen yet penetrating with lemon and tangerine flavors. Matured four years prior to release (two in barrel, two in bottle), it expresses the depth of Riesling's savory side. Delicious now but should hold for at least a decade to come. Anna Lee C. Iijima.