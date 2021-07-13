Cancel
Wyoming State

BLM Wyoming Hosts Two Exciting Wild Horse and Burro events in August

Posted by 
The Cheyenne Post
The Cheyenne Post
 11 days ago
The Bureau of Land Management will hold two Wyoming wild horse and burro events in August featuring both untrained and trained horses. August 6, Wheatland Corrals: Approximately 25-35 untrained wild horses and burros will be available at this month’s public adoption. The gates open at 8 a.m. and horses will be adopted on a first come, first served basis with the event scheduled to end at 3 p.m. TIP trainers will be able to select horses at noon. Load out of horses will begin once all required paperwork is complete. Horses and burros at the Wheatland Facility are untrained and eligible for the Adoption Incentive Program. The facility is located at 1005 North Wheatland Highway in Wheatland.

