Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Yeah, but you take London and Groh’s ineptitude out of the equation and we

By hoos bad Joined:
sportswar.com
 14 days ago

Are very nearly .500 against them all time and that’s about where we should be, in my opinion, traditionally. When they’re mediocre to bad, like they’ve been mostly recently, we should expect to win more often. Of course, we haven’t. Therein lies the rub.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccercitywatchla.com

When You Win, You're English. When You Lose, You're Black: This Is Why We Take the Knee

To get real, a way-too-genteel term for foul swill like "Go kill yourselves nigger monkeys" - after each missed penalty shots in a tied Euro 2020 final Sunday, effectively handing Italy the victory. In a sport, country, world still deeply and intractably hierarchical, thus did the supremely accomplished Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka learn again, though they likely know it well, that for many "their perceived Britishness is provisional, dependent upon their ability to kick a ball." Despite the advocacy work of Kick It Out and other anti-racism groups, the longtime abuse by bigoted, swiftly enraged white fans of the world's most watched and played sport - see monkey chants, Nazi salutes, banana peels thrown on the field - has only grown worse in recent years with the rise of right-wing nationalism and the growing diversity of once-all-white European teams, especially when, as the young, newly multi-ethnic British team did, they take a knee before each game to protest that reality. Dispiritingly, that modest act sparked audible boos from shut-up-and-dribble morons - aka "the fuckwits on this island" - who want to be left in privileged peace to see them perform, and never mind their humanity. Little wonder, then, that after both Rashford and Sancho and finally Saka, just 19, missed penalty shots to give Italy the win, all three and Raheem Sterling, another black player, were bombarded by almost 2,000 vengeful tweets, some deemed "high risk abuse." Many used the word "nigger." None bear repeating.
Trafficsportswar.com

invisible sub :/

Try tweeting about your experience using #Subway’s name if you use Twitter -- Hoakie82 07/15/2021 4:57PM. You will need the CVV number as well and expiration date as well. ** -- jdkhokie 07/15/2021 1:56PM. Only if BOA processes it, which they wouldn’t for the cost of a sub. -- VT...
InternetWired

‘We’re Sorry or You’re Welcome’ Should Be Twitter’s Motto

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. Fleets, we hardly knew ye. It’s a cliché, but also true. That’s because Fleets, true to its namesake, has been around only eight months. Twitter launched the feature, a Stories-like tool that allowed users to post messages that would disappear after 24 hours, in November; then, this week, Twitter announced it would be ending the service with a very succinct tweet: “we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff. we're sorry or you're welcome.”
Gamblingsportswar.com

Ripping FB again. Very interesting. Hard to wrap my head around.

Ripping FB again. Very interesting. Hard to wrap my head around. -- jdubforwahoowa 07/15/2021 1:35PM. Unfortunately, our fb program is a clown show. As a huge fan, its so sad -- NoPlaceLikeHoo 07/16/2021 07:23AM. This seems like an inordinately negative perspective on the current state -- hoorulestheacc 07/16/2021 07:40AM. I...
Public Healthwealthmanagement.com

London Is Open Again. Here’s What You’ll Find If You Head In

(Bloomberg) -- So long social distancing, goodbye working from home. That was the plan, anyway. Yet while almost all restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus have now been lifted in England, sharply rising levels of Covid-19 mean the country is nowhere near returning to “normal.”. “Freedom Day” —...
WorldBBC

Team GB's Demi Stokes: 'We feel strongly' on taking the knee

Next fixture: Great Britain v Chile Date: 21 July Kick-off: 08:30 BST Venue: Sapporo Dome, Sapporo. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two from 08:15 BST. Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website. Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 08:30 BST. Defender Demi Stokes said the Great Britain's women's...
Posted by
Claire Handscombe

5 Novels That Will Transport You To London

If you love London and can't wait for that travel corridor to be opened, here are some books to keep you going until then! For a comprehensive list of novels that brings the city alive, head to this list: 100 Must-Read Novels Set in London.
Twittersportswar.com

Sounds like a truly sub par experience.

That is correct, now BOA probably just adjusted it and MAY go get the -- HokieForever 07/15/2021 9:15PM. Try tweeting about your experience using #Subway’s name if you use Twitter -- Hoakie82 07/15/2021 4:57PM. Picked up Jimmy John’s while visiting mom and dad in VB tonight😎👍🏻 ** -- B777Fr8Dog 07/15/2021...
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Serbia's Mandic Takes Tokyo Gold 8 Years After London Victory

Serbia's Milica Mandic ended South Korea's run of Olympic gold medals in taekwondo on Tuesday, defeating Lee Da-Bin in the women's heavyweight class final to repeat her victory in the 2012 London Games. South Korea, where the combat sport originated, had won at least one taekwondo gold at every Summer...
Musicthesource.com

Wack 100 Gets His Wish, Sits Down for a Conversation with 6ix9ine

Wack 100 has received his wish, he has his sitdown with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Last week, the manager of The Game and Blueface has heard enough and now he wants a sit down with Tekashi 6ix9ine. “YO @akademiks I have some real questions for @6ix9ine,” he wrote. “I need dude to...
NFLsportswar.com

Yeah and there’s another camp that has irrational blinders on regarding

Clark. My position has always been clark is a valuable asset to the team and has some positive attributes but this idea that he’s been a Malcolm brogdon, steadying factor the past two years is absolutely not true. He plays pretty dumb at times and he always seems to be the only player who gets that pass from Bennett and some on this board who will go to great lengths to criticize everyone on the team BUT him. That’s why he’s such a lightning rod for debate.
College Sportssportswar.com

Glad those two beasts at RB are gone from UNC

Nobody knows nuttin. Just passing time before the season starts. ** -- VTNSC 07/13/2021 08:59AM. Finishing above 3 crummy ACC programs is not my vision of VT football -- Zanderhokie 07/12/2021 5:14PM. We will know his situation by the end of rhe syracuse game ** -- VaTech2021 07/12/2021 5:20PM. Seems...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Bans’ WWE Raw Heel Turn

WWE star Kofi Kingston has been working in the company of Vince McMahon for over a decade now. He has held several championships and has been a popular star. He is still a member of The New Day, one of the most popular tag teams in the history of pro wrestling. The stable debuted as heels but were eventually turned into babyfaces with their growing popularity. Tony Khan Offers To Fired WWE Stars Leaks.
Baseballsilverandblackpride.com

Yeah, comments are down. Or we all got Banned?

I was starting to think I was banned for being happy about the new writers. Maybe they will kill CORAL next. I can only hope that is what is happening. Bill Williamson is not to blame. But he was the harbinger of this place being reduced to almost nothing. BD,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy