Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

That feels so natural..........

By ftwuva Joined:
sportswar.com
 12 days ago

Ra'Shaun Henry endorsement Tweet for Chalk Media/Green Light Pod -- Kris. I just wrote about Henry last week in the 50 Thoughts series. -- Kris. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Light#Pod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV Seriessportswar.com

I enjoyed it too, although it was a little

Oversold to me by people who said it was the best show of all time. But definitely a fun show, with lots of likable characters and an uplifting message, which sometimes you need these days.
SocietyMartinsville Bulletin

Reuniting and it feels so good

TODAY’S WORD is ambiguous. Example: Sometimes political leaders make comments that are intentionally ambiguous. MONDAY’S WORD was arcane. It means understood by few; mysterious or secret. Example: Barry might have enjoyed the Western Civilization class better if he weren’t so flustered by the arcane stories on minor political relationships Professor Bryant kept throwing in there.
Barnstable, MAcapecodtimes.com

Do animals feel and show emotion? These nature stories make us think so.

It happened in Barnstable. A wounded goose was brought in to the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center. They named him Arnold. Almost fatally lame, the bird was going to need some intensive care. And then his mate showed up, literally tapping at the door for admission. They let her watch as they prepped Arnold for surgery. Soon, they decided visitation rights were in order and Arnold's mate groomed him affectionately. Geese, it turns out, select mates around the age of three and mate for life… in sickness and in health, it turns out.
Chicago, ILElite Daily

30 Instagram Captions For Skylines That'll Give You So Many Feels

What makes a skyline view so appealing? Is it the fact that it can make you feel so small against the massive, towering buildings? Or is it when you’re able to capture the vibrant sunsets and silhouettes that look straight out of an episode of Euphoria? Whatever the reason is, taking skyline pictures to share on social media is a must anytime you’re traveling to a new city. Once you’ve picked out the best shot, you’ll need skyline quotes to complete your post.
Mental Healthbeechacres.org

Natural Strength Parenting™ Feelings Thermometer

Every day we have a variety of feelings. Sometimes they are strong, and we feel them fully. Other times, we barely notice them. Many times, we have more than one feeling at once. Learning how to identify and talk about. our feelings can help others understand our wants and needs....
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Posted by
TVShowsAce

Jim Bob Losing ‘Cinderella Duggar’ Jana As Designated Chaperone?!

Jana Duggar’s younger siblings are gearing up to lose their chaperone. As we recently reported, news of Stephen Wissmann and Jana Duggar’s wedding has been leaked. While there hasn’t been a formal Duggar announcement. And, there hasn’t been any confirmation of this courtship. Counting On fans are convinced this relationship exists. While Jana is likely thrilled to step out of what some refer to as the role of Cinderella Duggar… Her younger siblings probably don’t share in her excitement.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s Wedding Confession, Paris Betrayal Hinted By Delon de Metz

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) is concerned about all the affairs happening at work. He tells Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) that they need to keep personal and business separate. Could this be a hint that Paris and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) end up in bed together right before the “SINN” wedding?

Comments / 0

Community Policy