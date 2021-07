“Super seniors” coming out of the COVID season have inspired The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel’s to come up with a 2021 Preseason All-“wait, they’re still playing college football?!” Team. The quarterback and “co-captain” of the team is San Jose State’s Nick Starkel, whose Spartans beat Boise State for the Mountain West championship last December. Mandel points out that Starkel “has been around long enough to have started for both Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin and Arkansas’ Chad Morris in their final seasons at those schools. He resurrected his career in a big way with the 7-0 Spartans last season. Then he announced on Twitter: ‘College Football might be tired of me, but I’m not tired of College Football!’ Which makes him arguably the greatest spokesman for the college experience since John ‘Bluto’ Blutarsky.”