Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

WA State Outdoor Preschools Are About to Become a Thing

By Reesha On The Radio
Posted by 
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you know that there are new laws governing outdoor childcare?. If you've ever had a young child in daycare or childcare then you know how important it is to you that the child has opportunities for outdoor playtime. Those who have taken early childhood education classes in college and university know that outdoor play is essential to the growth of the whole child experience. As a young child's brain develops, their abilities to heighten their aural, visual, and physical senses is strengthened with being able to interact with the world around them, especially in the grass. They are able to interact with bugs, the wind, other playmates, flowers, sunshine, rain, and so on.

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
514
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschools#Baby Names#Common Names#Senate#Ssa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Hermiston, ORPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

I Paid $8…But Here’s Where They’re Much Cheaper

This past weekend, my wife and I stopped into Country Mercantile in Pasco for lunch. We hadn't been there in a long while and I have to tell you it was terrific! I got the turkey club and she got the French dip. Granted, they are $9 sandwiches but they honestly we're really good. Everyone knows that you can't stop into Country Mercantile without looking around after you eat. So we ended up bringing home a few choice items like jalapeno pepper jelly and a really nice-looking, huge cantaloupe, and this crazy delicious watermelon shown above. I scanned the Q R code and found out it is from Bellinger Farms just outside of Hermiston. Yes, $8 is too much to pay for a watermelon around these parts, but we were already there and decided to bring one home. We asked listeners on our Facebook page how much they pay for good local watermelons. I know how popular Walchli melons are and we usually look for that brand. But the watermelon from Bellinger Farms was excellent also. Judy commented that she paid $5.95 for watermelons at Walmart that were local. And then somebody who lives in Iowa but obviously has connections to the Tri-Cities said that she pays just $3.69 for watermelons there that are from Washington or Oregon! Bonnie commented on our Facebook page that Bellinger and Walchli melons are both very juicy and full of flavor. And a fellow by the name of Jefferson commented that he likes Hagerman watermelons. I looked them up online and they are out of Idaho.
Public SafetyPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

New Developments in “Kennewick Woman’s Missing Grandma”

New developments have emerged in the case of the missing Grandma, Betty Counts and now they need your help. The Family has hired one of the top Private Investigators in the country and he is seeking your information. If you have ANYTHING or ANY information that could assist in the case of the missing woman, Betty Counts you are encouraged to reach out to James Terry.
AgriculturePosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Have You Heard of Kallstrom Sweet Corn? It’s New to Me!

A couple of weeks ago we brought home some ears of corn from the grocery store and were sorely disappointed. During dinner, my wife and I both looked at each other and said I guess we'll just have to wait until the good local corn comes out. It's just like buying a watermelon in the grocery store before all of the watermelons from Pasco to Hermiston are ready here. Those that appear in the stores before out local produce is ready are shipped in from California or somewhere and just not as delicious! Then the other day I saw somebody post on Facebook that they just got some Kallstrom sweet corn and were so delighted. The comments on that post kind of baffled me because I'd never heard of Kallstrom sweet corn. Everybody was posting about how much they love it. I'm not new here, but what's this all about? Why am I late to the corn party? At first, I thought Kallstrom was a certain breed or crop of corn that has eluded me. But it turns out it's from Kallstrom Farms in Ephrata. The family there is famous for their sweet corn and I'm just now hearing about it? Some folks say the corn is so good that it 'makes butter taste better.'
Yakima, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Do These 10 Washington Towns REALLY Deserve To Be Picked On?

Some towns and cities in Washington might deserve their bad reputations but those living in those towns always seem to defend the home turf. Many years ago I worked in Yakima and after we moved, my wife made the comment that she was glad to be done with Yakima. I asked her why because I thought Yakima was a fine place to live.
Washington StatePosted by
97.5 KISS FM

If There’s a Nuclear Apocalypse in Yakima County, We’re Screwed

If there's a nuclear apocalypse in Washington state, let alone here in Yakima County, then we're probably all screwed. I say this because I heard straight from Howard Ward, our Yakima County Operations Manager of Emergency Management, that there is a current R.C.W. laws in the Washington state legislature that prevents the Director of Emergency Management from having to provide evacuation plans in the event of a nuclear apocalypse. I mean, yikes! This makes me think of all those crazy movies I've seen where there has been either an alien attack, nuclear attack, zombie apocalypse, or all three. When Mars Attacks, Independence Day, Godzilla, King Kong, The Purge, and The Walking Dead all come to mind. In those movies and TV shows, everybody in the city just starts running and scrambling for cover. Hey, wait a minute, how could I forget the most recent movie that featured no emergency evacuation plans: The Quiet Place and The Quiet Place 2. Have you seen those? S-C-A-R-Y! Mr. Ward says there are several resources available to county residents in the event of evacuations due to natural disasters. These include hazardous conditions resulting from earthquakes, forest fires or wildfires, and the like. He said that everybody needs to prepare a "To Go" bag filled with emergency clothing, important financial and identification documents for you and everyone in your household, and to have enough water saved up for 2 weeks (1 gallon per day per household member, and yes, that is a heckuva lot of water)! Sign up for the Yakima County Emergency Evacuation Alert System here. So I asked him what is the Yakima County emergency evacuation plan for residents in the event of a nuclear apocalypse and where can we go underground for shelter? That's when he told me that there IS NO PLAN!
PoliticsPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Tri-Citans Advice to Newcomers: LEAVE NOW and WELCOME!

Do you follow the Facebook group You Know You're From Tri-Cities When...? It is pretty entertaining and often informative. Recently, someone posted that they were brand new to the Tri-Cities and wanted advice for a newcomer. Naturally, as with all social media these days, there are some comments that might be meant as funny, but often come off as mean, like...IF YOU'RE FROM CALIFORNIA...LEAVE NOW.
PoliticsPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Absolutely No Recreation Allowed on DNR-Managed Land in Eastern Washington Starting Friday

All DNR-managed land in Eastern Washington to Be Closed Starting Friday. If you have plans to camp, hike, or do other recreational activities on DNR land in eastern Washington this weekend and beyond, you’ll have to wait for conditions to change, head to the west side of the state, or take a trip to a neighboring state – it’s just too darn hot and dry for the state to risk it.
Washington StatePosted by
97.5 KISS FM

I Love Eating Dick’s, But THIS is the Best Burger in Washington State

Nearly every Spokane native will tell you this is the best fast-food burger in town. My family took an impromptu day trip to Spokane. We had just bought a new car and had been wanting to go on a nice road trip. In the days leading up to our adventure, we made a list of things we wanted to do while we were in town. Being a burger fan, I was adamant we save some time (and room) for a stop at Dick's Hamburgers. I had always enjoyed my experience there and not having one in Tri-Cities made a visit to Dick's a no-brainer for me.
JobsPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Find a Job at the B-F-W-D-C Virtual Job Fair

Need a J-O-B? Did you lose your job due to the pandemic? Maybe you don't NEED a job but are looking for other opportunities. If either is the case, mark the date of July 29th from 10 am to 1 pm to attend the Benton Franklin Workforce Development Council Virtual Job Fair. Over 45 companies and organizations are participating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy