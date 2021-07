Fifty-two years ago this Tuesday, our frequently fractious world was brought together for a moment of wonder. People in every corner of the globe watched live television footage of Neil Armstrong setting foot on the moon, becoming the first human being to plant their boots somewhere other than Earth. It happened late on a Sunday night, and some parents pulled their young children out of bed so they could witness an epochal moment in human history. Older people who were born before the invention of the telephone also watched, amazed at the strides humanity had made in their lifetimes.