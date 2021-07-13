Cancel
How to Grow Starfruit Trees

Cover picture for the articleStarfruit trees (Averrhoa carambola) are very attractive, with curving branches and large masses of lilac-purple blossoms that attract pollinators. They are grown for their ornamental value as well as their fruits, which, at maturity, are about 5 to 7 inches long and turn from a bright olive green to a greenish yellow as they ripen, culminating in a warm bright yellow when fully ripe. The skin is shiny and can be left on the fruit when eaten. The fruits seem to combine the flavors of a number of other fruits including kiwi, pineapple, berries, and grapes. The fruit is juicy and somewhat crunchy, with a consistency like firm green grapes. Throughout Southeast Asia it is used in various cuisine, and the juice is used in beverages.

