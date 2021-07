? The City of Beavercreek is trying something new this year for our Summer Concert Series - a Children's Concert! Music will be provided by Jim McCutcheon, "The Guitar Man." All of the music will be kid-friendly and little ones in the audience will be invited to come on stage and join in on the fun! There will also be lawn games and food trucks! Don't miss out on the Summer Concert Series Children's Concert on July 18 from 5 - 6 p.m at Dominick Lofino Park. See you there!