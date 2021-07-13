Cancel
Local coffee shop hosts small business “Summer Shop and Sip”

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill Waters Coffeehouse is a local café that hopes to shed light on small businesses in the Gray area. The coffeehouse is hosting a “Summer Shop and Sip” event this Saturday. Still Waters emphasizes that when you support local businesses, you are investing in your community. This shop and sip event is a great way to support many small businesses at once, and have a great time doing it. Guests can grab a coffee and shop several local businesses that will be set up as vendors throughout the day.

