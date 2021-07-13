Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Letter: Students need to know facts about racism

By Letters to the Editor
whidbeynewstimes.com
 13 days ago

There have been a number of letters to the editor in the last several weeks arguing against Critical Race Theory and expressing alarm that it is creeping into Whidbey Island schools and doing great harm. None of these letter writers provided evidence that CRT is being taught in schools or...

www.whidbeynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Race#Politics#Critical Race Theory#Crt#Marxist#The Supreme Court#Republicans#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Society
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Oak Harbor, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Letter: Racism exists to serve white peoples needs

Racism is a very complex and elaborate thing having developed over hundreds of years. I’d like to thank the people replying to my letters to the editor about Critical Race Theory, or CRT, because they give me an opportunity to comment on different aspects of it without repeating myself. So...
SocietySan Mateo Daily Journal

Whitewashing the facts on racism

Mr. Oberg in his letter to the editor on July 13, states that the Republican party wants to “whitewash” the teaching of the problem of racism in America’s history. The facts suggest otherwise. The 13th Amendment abolished slavery and was approved by the 38th Congress. The Civil Rights Act of...
SocietyLancaster Online

Concerned about unabashed racism (letter)

I’m writing in response to what I view as the dramatic increase in racism expressed in the letters to the editor. What used to be cloaked in discretion seems now to be freely and willfully on display. The depressing irony is that many, if not most, of these letters are intended to convince us that there is no such thing as systemic racism.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Letter: Print some facts about COVID instead

The editorial published Thursday mocking the Rowan-Salisbury Schools board’s decision to allow mask wearing to be optional is appalling. There is no scientific study to show the wearing of masks by children has any efficacy. In fact, if we “follow the science” we find mask wearing shows a lack of effectiveness in preventing COVID as well as producing many negative effects. Check out work by Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, who is both a bio-statistician and epidemiologist, or Dr. Paul Alexander, professor of evidence-based medicine at McMaster University in Canada, or Maria Crisler, a clinical scientist with specialty experience in microbiology, who presents a study done by the University of Florida.
BBCtheameryfreepress.com

Letter to the Editor: Fact or Spin

We just ended celebrating July 4th, honoring our nationhood, our independence. Yet we hear about division that is tearing the country apart. This division was not so pronounced 30 or 40 years ago. Now, it appears that some people don’t respect the decisions and thoughts of others that differ from theirs. Why? Is it cable media and the internet? From 1949 to 1987, the FCC had the “fair doctrine” policy that required all broadcast license holders to present controversial issues of public importance in an honest, equitable, and balanced matter. That meant to present the other or multiple sides of the issue. The demise/ending of the fairness doctrine has been considered by some to have led to the rising level of party polarization.
Societywhidbeynewstimes.com

Letter: Evidence proves it’s harder for Blacks to get ahead in U.S.

Regarding Bill Merrill’s letter to the editor minimizing the existence of racism in America: Bill, I’m glad you have lived such a blessed life and have not encountered racism. I believe, however, that we have an obligation to look beyond our own limited experience and listen to the people who are living the Black experience in the U.S.
Island County, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Letter: School district is complying with policies

Since the June 23 South Whidbey School Board meeting, I have reviewed the district’s policies, including key functions/duties of board members; curriculum development; the health; family life and sex education policy; non-curriculum related student groups; and religious-related activities and practices. The school board is complying with all of these policies.
Pharmaceuticalsblogforarizona.net

Those who Refuse the Vaccine are Facing the Consequences

It’s hard to understand the recent Covid misinformation from Republican politicians and anti-vaxxers on social media. Why would anyone believe any of it when their own lives and their children’s lives are at stake?. Even Fox News pundits Sean Hannity and Steve Doocey support getting a Covid shot. Fox also...
Personal FinancePosted by
Bay Area Entertainer

History lesson on your social security card

Just in case some of you young whippersnappers (& some older ones) didn’t know this. It’s easy to check out, if you don’t believe it. Be sure and show it to your family and friends. They need a little history lesson on what’s what and it doesn’t matter whether you are Democrat or Republican. Facts are FACTS.
Oak Harbor, WASouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Racism exists to serve white peoples needs

Racism is a very complex and elaborate thing having developed over hundreds of years. I’d like to thank the people replying to my letters to the editor about Critical Race Theory, or CRT, because they give me an opportunity to comment on different aspects of it without repeating myself. So...
SocietyOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Teaching children about systemic racism

Why must children learn about systemic racism in school? Why can’t we just teach them the good things about our country? Why must we burden them with the bad? Because, if we keep them ignorant of systemic racism and teach them that everyone who works hard will succeed, then they will inevitably conclude that there is something terribly wrong with non-White people, a conclusion that is far from the truth.
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Teaching children about systemic racism

Why must children learn about systemic racism in school? Why can’t we just teach them the good things about our country? Why must we burden them with the bad? Because, if we keep them ignorant of systemic racism and teach them that everyone who works hard will succeed, then they will inevitably conclude that there is something terribly wrong with non-White people, a conclusion that is far from the truth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy