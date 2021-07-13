Letter: Students need to know facts about racism

The editorial published Thursday mocking the Rowan-Salisbury Schools board’s decision to allow mask wearing to be optional is appalling. There is no scientific study to show the wearing of masks by children has any efficacy. In fact, if we “follow the science” we find mask wearing shows a lack of effectiveness in preventing COVID as well as producing many negative effects. Check out work by Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, who is both a bio-statistician and epidemiologist, or Dr. Paul Alexander, professor of evidence-based medicine at McMaster University in Canada, or Maria Crisler, a clinical scientist with specialty experience in microbiology, who presents a study done by the University of Florida.
Comments / 0