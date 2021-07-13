Letter: Students need to know facts about racism

We just ended celebrating July 4th, honoring our nationhood, our independence. Yet we hear about division that is tearing the country apart. This division was not so pronounced 30 or 40 years ago. Now, it appears that some people don’t respect the decisions and thoughts of others that differ from theirs. Why? Is it cable media and the internet? From 1949 to 1987, the FCC had the “fair doctrine” policy that required all broadcast license holders to present controversial issues of public importance in an honest, equitable, and balanced matter. That meant to present the other or multiple sides of the issue. The demise/ending of the fairness doctrine has been considered by some to have led to the rising level of party polarization.