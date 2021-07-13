Cancel
Plano, TX

Silver Line completion pushed back to 2024, Plano stations still on schedule

The Silver Line has been delayed by two years and is now estimated by Dallas Area Rapid Transit to be complete sometime in 2024. This is the second delay for the long-awaited commuter rail project that will travel 26 miles between Plano and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The line will include 10 stations along its planned route, including the Shiloh Road and 12th Street stations in Plano.

