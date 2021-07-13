Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: Way to have a safe 4th is to ban fireworks

By Letters to the Editor
whidbeynewstimes.com
 13 days ago

On July 4, I watched an unrelenting barrage of fireworks launched by a large group of party-goers approximately 100 feet from a well-documented, active bald eagle’s nest near Clinton. I live 500 feet from the nest and have observed the adult pair of bald eagles successfully produce offspring in this nest for the past 12 years.

www.whidbeynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Bald Eagle#Fish And Wildlife#Safe Haven#U S Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Maryville, TNDaily Times

Column for banning fireworks was spot on

I loved your column on banning fireworks ("Fireworks have run their course; ban them in Blounty County," July 11, 6A). The Fourth of July was such a miserable time for my family. My husband is a vet and my pets are absolutely terrified. There is no way to get away...
San Bernardino, CARedlands Daily Facts

Illegal fireworks complaints go unheard: Letters

Re “Fireworks complaints decrease from 2020” (July 10) The paper recently published this article about complaints regarding illegal fireworks decreasing this year. While the story did not mention the city of San Bernardino, we in this city certainly did not experience a decrease in activity. One might attribute fewer complaints...
Longview, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Great to spend the 4th together

Thinking back on the Fourth of July at Lake Sacajawea, it was heartwarming to see so many people gather once again for Independence Day. Thanks to the city of Longview for making it happen despite COVID concerns and the dry weather conditions. The entertainment and fireworks show was very fun for a lot of people.
Elgin, TXElgin Courier

July 4th celebrated with fireworks, music at Elgin VFW

The grounds surrounding Elgin VFW Post 6115 was alive with activity throughout Saturday evening, July 3, with hundreds of Elginites gathering to celebrate Independence Day. Once the sun set, the event concluded with a brilliant fireworks display. Photos by Julianne Hodges ...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Help trappers quit by banning traps

We move closer to "Wolf Armageddon" as ever more brutish trapping laws take effect in Montana. Why do people trap? Money, of course, entices those who don't mind the barbaric nature of trapping. At a recent auction, a wolf foot sold for $6 — wow! And there is blood money to be made trapping these so-called predators.
SocietyReading Eagle

Letter: Don’t expect consideration from fireworks fanatics

Your July 9 editorial (“Be considerate if you must light fireworks”) was, in my opinion, quite naive. As I write this, at 9:30 p.m. on July 10, fireworks are still being set off in my neighborhood, six days after Independence Day. These people don’t care about their neighbors or anyone’s...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Ban goes unenforced

So much for the county’s ban on fireworks this year. In my neighborhood, which is two blocks from Columbia River High School, my neighbor blew a barrage of window-shaking mortars until after midnight with no consequences at all. No police, no fine and no regard to their pets, which I heard whining and yelping because I walked over to see where the fireworks were coming from. I didn’t want any confrontation, so I walked back home. I saw in Sunday’s readers’ views that groups and clubs use fireworks for fundraisers; there are so many other ways to raise money than this. July 5, the neighbor said they were celebrating Independence Day, but do we have to turn our neighborhoods into an atmosphere like a war zone? We own a dog and it turned him into a hot mess. I guess I’m the stupid one because I thought people would comply with the ban, but I did know there’d be a few that wouldn’t. Anyway, like the comedian Ron White says, “You can’t fix stupid,” and I’m not referring to myself.
Ashland, OHtimes-gazette.com

Letter: Rotary thanks all who supported Fourth of July fireworks

The Rotary Club of Ashland would like to thank all who made the 2021 Rotary July 4 fireworks a spectacular and booming success. Feedback has been nothing but positive. Led by our presenting sponsor, Sarver Paving, more than 50 local businesses, organizations, and individuals made this annual community celebration of our nation’s founding and freedoms possible with their contributions.
SocietyNRToday.com

Letter: Whither have our old traditions fled?

Counter culture, radical swaying to disenfranchise voters, high incidents of racial bias and violence have become our normal. With individuals toxic voice of radicalism gone wild and the continued bombardment of false news, we have sunk into the very lowest place in the world. Why? At one time, we could disagree and still love one another. Guns meant hunting and protection, not militia or murder. Books and science were admirable and honorable, but you have gutted the value of intelligence and facts. Medical advancements meant exploration and enthusiasm to heal diseases. You have made it an instrument of division and a fostering of dangerous opposition. Covid vaccine deniers still taunt themselves as patriots while many of them die wondering if it had to happen. Where are you headed to misguided and estranged brother and sister? Come back to the center of life. Put away your foolishness and your reticence and believe in a country united. We have so much to work on as a country and you have made it a spectacle of the lies of election and the past that haunts us today. Shame! Shame! Shame! As Gomer Pyle said. Come back to the center.
Canyon Lake, CAThe Friday Flyer

Letter: Yes, the Canyon Lake Way

I am responding to the letter in your July 9 issue from John Foster, saying and showing with his own amazing candid photo that he had just been hit-and-run by a pontoon boat while on his paddle board near the dock. His board was damaged, but he himself fortunately avoided injury. He concluded that this was “Not the Canyon Lake way.” I wish he were right.
King City, CAkingcityrustler.com

Letter to the Editor | Firework Abusers Should Face Harsher Punishment

With the passing of another Fourth of July “holiday,” other pet owners, veterans and myself can breathe another sigh of relief. Well, except that the Fourth of July “holiday” now seems to last a good month, as the selfish and irresponsible among our communities continue the “fun” they seem to have at the rest of our expense with little to no consequences.
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Thanks for great 4th of July

What a great 4th of July weekend we had here in Grangeville, ID. We started out with the Veterans Appreciation Day at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center on Friday and sold out on all of our tri-tip and brisket. We then took in the parade and that was a blast, especially seeing our local National Guard unit — 116th Combat Engineers leading the parade with their Honor Guard. We next took in the flag raising at the 110th Border Days rodeo in honor of our nation’s independence. Again, it was great to see lots of folks participating and supporting our activities throughout the weekend. I would like to thank the great folks at the Grangeville Health and Rehab for encouraging the placement of small flags around town and on residential lawns. Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated with us here in Grangeville.
EducationCitizen Online

Letter: Women in the U.S. have it pretty good

It was with consternation that I read Sunday’s article in the Lake Life section, “Local brewery commits to equality.” Prison City owner Dawn Schulz stated men often ask her if she is the wife of the owner, to which she pointedly replies that she is the owner. I would put this in the category of “mildly annoying.” Women’s rights in the United States have progressed by huge strides in the last hundred years. While there is still room for improvement, American women have it pretty good.
CarsChronicle

Letter to the Editor: Be Safe to Enjoy Freedom Motorcycles Offer

It’s ironic that the activity promising the most freedom on the road carries with it the greatest potential to lose it. According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, motorcycles account for only 3% of all registered vehicles in Washington state; however, they’re involved in 15% of the total traffic fatalities. In 75% of motorcyclist-involved crashes, the rider is at fault, according to the Department of Licensing. The two top factors in motorcycle crashes are impairment (59%) and speeding (44%). In more than nine out of 10 of those crashes it’s the motorcyclist who’s impaired or speeding.
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Letters: Actions have consequences

“Allow the process of thoughtful representative democracy to move ahead.” These are your own words. But your meaning is “opposition is not democratic” and the people who oppose cannabis expansion should just shut up and go away. You are correct in “it is time for us to begin to repair our broken cannabis system.” The whole process has been a complete failure since pot was legalized in Calif. and now with larger grows being allowed it will be hard to breathe in Mendocino County without the smell of pot in the air. I thought we might have learned something after breathing fire smoke the last five years. We could not control the illegal pot grows before legalization and now it has only gotten worse.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Ban was common sense

Well everyone, I spent the Fourth hoping and praying we would not have any fires in Clark County. If we do, we can always look to Yacolt in northeast Clark County and ask them why they thought that their city doesn’t reside in Clark County. The fireworks ban wasn’t about control. It’s about safety, common sense and intelligence.
Oak Harbor, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Decades of fair memories saved by South Whidbey Historical Society

Volunteers from the South Whidbey Historical Society saved decades of Whidbey Island Fair history after they digitized thousands of scrapbook pages. Those curious about the identity of the 1956 “Fair Queen” or the program of “Oak Harbor Night” in 1949 or the musical lineup in the 1980s can check out the scrapbooks online at southwhidbeyhistory.org/island-county-fair. The pages turn just like a real scrapbook and viewers can enlarge the photos to read newspaper articles from back in the day.
Davenport, WAodessarecord.com

Council discusses firework ban parameters

DAVENPORT – City councilmembers discussed an ordinance placed before them that would give the local fire chief authority to enact a fireworks ban on the Fourth of July during times of extreme fire danger, such as the dry conditions oft discussed this year. The discussion took place at council’s July 14 meeting.
Lane County, ORkezi.com

Lane County weighs fireworks ban

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County Commissioners are set to begin early discussions on a potential ban on fireworks on Tuesday. According to a staff memo, commissioners have been receiving many emails from residents asking for a ban on fireworks out of concern for wildfire, the impact on pets as well as veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome.

Comments / 0

Community Policy