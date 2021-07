They argue, they fight, are jealous of each other - but they also help each other, learn from each other, and are often the first to play with: siblings. We asked an expert how parents can promote a positive relationship between their children. First, they fight over building blocks and Barbies, later over the motorbike, the charming neighborhood, and finally over the inheritance: brothers and sisters. Some siblings also refer to themselves as "best friends", while others have little contact with one another. Sometimes raising your children can remind you of playing at a casino online; you never know what the outcome will be. Only one thing is the same for most of them: Relationships with siblings are the most permanent ties in a person's life, usually even longer than with parents, partners, or their own children.