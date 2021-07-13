Cancel
Michigan State

Unlock Michigan Proposal Finally Goes To State Legislature for Approval

By Tim Collins
After a close to a year of legal challenges and outright foot-dragging by the Whitmer administration, the will of well over a half-million Michigan voters has moved forward. The Board of State Canvassers voted 3-0 to certify Unlock Michigan’s petition signatures, after two recent Michigan Supreme Court rulings. Democrat board member Jeannette Bradshaw was absent. Fellow democrat Julie Matuzak, who earlier held up the certification, voted with the Republican canvassers.

