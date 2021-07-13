Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FDA

9 Small Ways to Soothe Your Scattered Mind Before Bed

By Katee Fletcher
Thought Catalog
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes we find ourselves absolutely exhausted but instead of being able to fall asleep like a baby, we end up tossing and turning for hours. After a long day of work, school, social activities, and responsibilities, it can be difficult to turn off your brain and drift into relaxation mode. The next time you find your mind racing in the middle of the night, try one of the helpful tips below to calm yourself into sleep mode. And if this nighttime distress is a frequent occurrence for you, these nine small tricks are sure to help put you at peace.

thoughtcatalog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Our Body#Nature#Vitamin C#Healthy Diet Nutrition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
FDA
News Break
Meditation
Related
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Before Bed, Says Science

Whether you typically eat your last meal a few hours after work or regularly find yourself heading to the fridge for a midnight snack, most people find themselves eating before bed on occasion. However, those late-night snacks may lead to more than just a full belly over time. A significant...
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Does Eating A Large Meal Before Bed Really Affect Your Sleep?

If you're not getting enough sleep at night, it can quickly begin to take a toll on your mental and physical health. According to Dr. Allison Siebern, a Head Sleep Science Advisor at Proper, "sleep deprivation has many possible side effects, including memory issues, trouble with thinking/concentration, weakened immune function, risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and weight gain to name a few" (via Eat This, Not That!). With so much of our health depending on getting seven to nine hours of sleep per night, it's important to eliminate any factors that could prevent you from getting enough rest.
TravelBHG

Make Your Bed in Seconds with this Simple Hack

For the past 18 months, my sleep schedule has been all over the place. I used to live in the city, but once I realized I'd be staying home for the foreseeable future, I moved out to the country for a bit. In addition to not having a commute each morning, I adapted to new bedtime and morning routines. I aim to get the recommended eight hours of sleep, but like many others, I have struggled with maintaining a consistent sleep schedule.
LifestylePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Surprising Ways Your Mattress Affects Your Sleep And Health

Sleep is not an optional activity. People can’t function at all unless they get a good night’s sleep every single night. While many people know this in an abstract way, they’re unaware of the best ways to get those hours in gear. Many people are not aware of the role that a truly good mattress can play in how they get to sleep and stay there comfortably.
Fitnessmarthastewart.com

Doing This Before Bed Can Mess with Your Metabolism—and It Has Nothing to Do with Food

We've covered the best bedtime snacks for metabolism along with the worst pre-bed bites. (And ICYMI, no, eating before bed won't automatically lead to weight gain!) Another tip we often mention to make it easier to fall asleep? Shutting down our tech gadgets about two hours before bed. In addition to making it easier to turn in, this habit may also help our metabolism, according to new research published in the journal Scientific Reports. Extended exposure to blue light at night may trigger metabolic changes that, over time, lead to weight gain.
HealthMercury News

Sponsored: How Are You Feeling? 5 Ways to Check-In with Your Mind and Body

Checking in with your mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical self is an important way to purposefully direct your attention during the day – if you don’t know where you’re starting, how can you mindfully move forward? The more you intentionally check-in with yourself as part of a routine, the easier it will become – you’ll eventually perform these check-ins without even knowing it! If you’re new to these routines, here are five simple ways to start incorporating them into your day.
Anchorage, AKmarthastewart.com

These Are the Effects Alcohol Can Have on Your Sleep Patterns

If you've ever had that "just one more glass" moment at your friend's house party or while on a date, you may have considered how it might affect your sleep at the end of the night. Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant and sedative that may initially help you fall asleep. However, once the alcohol is metabolized by the liver, it disrupts the REM stage of sleep and cause you to awaken in the middle of the night.
HealthMindBodyGreen

3 Things That Could Be Messing With Your Sleep Right Now + What To Do

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. In the rush of an action-packed summer, winding down is probably the last thing on your mind. It's no surprise that sleep quality can decline with the long days and hot nights of the season. We reached out to sleep and energy experts for their opinions on the biggest barriers to sleep during the summer months, and how to overcome them:
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Would Going to Bed Earlier Make You Happier?

Genes tilt our body clocks in ways that are somewhat difficult to influence—but for most people, there is some room for choice. People who go to sleep earlier and rise earlier appear to have a reduced risk of depression, studies show. Having a different schedule for work days and your...
HealthScience Focus

Why does my belly button smell?

Your belly button has its own tiny, thriving ecosystem that may be home to more than 100 types of bacteria, according to one major analysis (although the average is around 60 types). Why so many? Well, if you think about it, your navel is an attractive place for bacteria to...
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

Be mindful of your body when you tire

Lately, I have been noticing people who seem tired. Like, really tired. I am noticing because they are people whom I usually find to be energetic, optimistic and balanced. We all know the “habitually tired.” The person whose default response to simple pleasantries like, “How are you today?” is, “Tired” or “Busy.” Yet, they always find the time to tell you how busy, stressed out and crazy they are. I generally try to limit conversation with this type of personality.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Why You Should Always Apply Antiperspirant at Night Before Bed

If you tend to sweat a lot and would rather not, deodorant—which just protects against odor—won't help. You need an antiperspirant. And to get the most out of it, Maral Skelsey, MD, a Maryland-based dermatologist, says to always apply antiperspirant at night before bed. "There's this idea you have to...
Yogarockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Start your day with breathing exercises for stress relief

A worldwide pandemic is more than enough to induce excess stress. Many people have had to deal with a changing work life and family life, leading to uncertainty. Having a moment of mindfulness with breathwork at the beginning of the day can help add consistency and structure to your routine.
FitnessPosted by
SoJO 104.9

What Is Really Making You Sweat?

With the sun beaming down and humidity high during the dog days of summer, we are all bound to break a sweat after a long walk outside or a nice day at the beach. Of course, we also work up a sweat when we are working out or doing something strenuous. We all know perspiration is our body's way of cooling us off. What many of us may not realize is that there are plenty of other factors causing us to sweat.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Should You Share Your Bed with Your Baby?

Should you share your bed with your baby? This is one of the most controversial issues related to infant sleep. Some experts are completely against bed-sharing, while others suggest it can be beneficial for both infant and parents. However, one approach does not suit all families. Thus, parents should decide...
MindBodyGreen

What It Really Means To Be A "Light Sleeper" + How To Sleep Through The Night

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to sleep, many people fall into one of two categories: light or heavy sleepers. And if you're a light sleeper, you may be frustrated by how often you're waking up on any given night. We reached out to experts for the lowdown on what makes a light sleeper, plus how light sleepers can maintain shut-eye through the evening.
LifestylePosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Bedding for Allergies to Actually Get a Comfortable Night’s Sleep

If you find yourself unable to get through the night without a sneezy, stuffy nose, then the problem might actually be your bedding. Believe it or not, even after the springtime pollen dust settles, you may still be feeling it. Dust mites are the most common cause of allergies from house dust, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. These tiny pests thrive in your bedding, pillows, and sheets, feeding off dead skin cells and sending your allergy symptoms haywire. You could always invest in an air purifier, or even a vacuum made for sucking up mattress gunk....
JobsThrive Global

Tim Masters of My Green Mattress: “Sleep is so important”

Sleep is so important. It is the time when we let our bodies rest and restore. If we are not well rested, how can we be productive in our waking hours? Sleep is what I have based my entire life’s work on and I value it so completely. It is my goal to offer families and customers across the country an affordable organic sleep option to improve their lifestyles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy