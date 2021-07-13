9 Small Ways to Soothe Your Scattered Mind Before Bed

Sometimes we find ourselves absolutely exhausted but instead of being able to fall asleep like a baby, we end up tossing and turning for hours. After a long day of work, school, social activities, and responsibilities, it can be difficult to turn off your brain and drift into relaxation mode. The next time you find your mind racing in the middle of the night, try one of the helpful tips below to calm yourself into sleep mode. And if this nighttime distress is a frequent occurrence for you, these nine small tricks are sure to help put you at peace.