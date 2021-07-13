MDEQ Issues Five Beach Water Contact Advisories
(Jackson, Miss.) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), through its Beach Monitoring Program, issued five beach water contact advisories Tuesday for Station 11 (Gulfport East Beach), Station 12A (Biloxi West Central Beach), Station 12B (Biloxi East Central Beach), Station 14 (Front Beach), and Station 15 (Shearwater Beach). These segments of beach are not closed; however, there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in these areas. When water samples show that levels are safe for human contact, the advisories will be lifted.www.wxxv25.com
