Personnel traveling to Keesler Air Force Base on a daily basis will see some changes in the operation of two gates on base for the next eight to ten weeks. On Monday, the Meadows Avenue Gate began operating from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily while the White Avenue Gate is now operational from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. to inbound and outbound traffic and from 3:30 to 6 p.m. for outbound traffic only from Monday through Friday.