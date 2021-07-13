Cancel
Halsey drops trailer for ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ movie

By L Singh
thebrag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey is back on that queen-shit on the trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power an hour-long film accompanying her album. Last week, Halsey blew us away with the reveal of the cover-art of her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Now, the singer has upped the ante by announcing the release of an hour-long film accompanying the album, bearing the same title. Halsey just dropped the trailer for the same, and boy is it chilling.

