Eating Disorder Recovery Is Not Always Picture-Perfect

By Becky Curl
Thought Catalog
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving with an eating disorder has complicated almost every aspect of my life. The simplest tasks and conversations become daunting and overwhelming. Most things that people do not even think twice about throw me into a debilitating spiral. Whether it is a simple invite out to dinner or eating lunch at a new job in the break room, my eating disorder is always at the forefront of my mind. Even though I am in recovery, most days it still feels like my anorexia is making all of my decisions for me.

