Dallas-Fort Worth saw tech demand surge in the second quarter
Dallas-area employers were in the hunt for tech talent during the second quarter—with few other large metros matching their demand. The region saw a 24% increase in the number of tech job postings between the first and second quarters, according to a CompTIA analysis of Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights data. Nearly three in five of the nation's largest metro areas posted at least a 20% increase.denton.bubblelife.com
