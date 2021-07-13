Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth saw tech demand surge in the second quarter

By Ty West
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dallas-area employers were in the hunt for tech talent during the second quarter—with few other large metros matching their demand. The region saw a 24% increase in the number of tech job postings between the first and second quarters, according to a CompTIA analysis of Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights data. Nearly three in five of the nation's largest metro areas posted at least a 20% increase.

denton.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Atlanta, TX
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Nevada, TX
City
Santa Rosa, TX
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Herbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Jobs#Dallas Fort Worth#Comptia#Target Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

What Every Frisco Newcomer Should Know- Around the City

Drive on any of Frisco’s bustling major thoroughfares and it will likely come as no surprise to learn that the city’s population increased by nearly 92 percent between 2010 and 2020. What was once a small farming town decades ago is now officially the 14th-largest city in Texas, boasting more than 224,000 residents.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Four Months Ago They Were Celebrating. Now Texas Doctors Are Once Again Preparing for the Worst.

Once a week, Joseph Chang, the chief medical officer of Dallas’s Parkland Hospital, traverses the entire sprawling medical campus on foot. The stroll breaks up his busy routine and gives him a chance to bump into doctors, nurses, and technicians, and to strike up candid conversations that he wouldn’t otherwise have time for. Typically, these interactions are pleasant, but in the last few weeks Chang has been unable to ignore the looks of frustration, and shock, etched across his staffers’ faces.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

COVID risk on the rise as hospitalizations continue to increase in Texas

TEXAS — Hospital staff across the state are preparing for the potential of another crisis as COVID patients start to fill up ICUs again. City leaders in Austin Friday announced a move to Stage 4 of risk-based COVID-19 recommendations, reporting a more than 200% increase in COVID hospitalizations since July 4. While frontline medical workers are at the forefront of this conversation, family physicians and even businesses are also dealing with their own set of issues.
Ellis County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Ellis County Cities Feel North Texas Boom

North Texas has mostly grown to the north of Dallas and Fort Worth for years. But Ellis County to the south is feeling the boom with tremendous growth in Waxahachie and Midlothian, as those cities work to preserve their small-town charm. The Waxahachie downtown square features the historic Ellis County...

Comments / 0

Community Policy